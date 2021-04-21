First Command Bank Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 0.5% of First Command Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. First Command Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

VYM stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.27. 77,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,660. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.69. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $72.53 and a 12 month high of $103.78.

