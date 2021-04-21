First Command Bank Sells 1,890 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

First Command Bank decreased its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 103,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 35,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Shares of IDV traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.18. The stock had a trading volume of 928,851 shares. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.48.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

