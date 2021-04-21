First Command Bank Sells 20,921 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

First Command Bank reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,921 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of First Command Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. First Command Bank owned about 0.21% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $16,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,678,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,042,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,025,000 after buying an additional 909,839 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,862,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4,929.7% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 560,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,000 after buying an additional 549,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,344,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.60. 266,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,806,204. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.94. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $45.83 and a twelve month high of $60.51.

