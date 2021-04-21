First Command Bank Trims Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

First Command Bank reduced its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Aflac were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 742.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aflac from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $1,512,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,113.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,978 shares of company stock worth $4,884,687. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $53.15. The stock had a trading volume of 85,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,667,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $53.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.19.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.