First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37, Briefing.com reports. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. First Midwest Bancorp has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $24.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

FMBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

