First Midwest Bank Trust Division Invests $46,000 in Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ODT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 713.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 54,963 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 7.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $300,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Odonate Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ODT. Lifesci Capital cut shares of Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered shares of Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Odonate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.44.

Shares of ODT opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.66. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $46.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.04.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT).

Receive News & Ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odonate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.