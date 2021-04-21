First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FRC. Barclays upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.72.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

NYSE:FRC opened at $172.62 on Tuesday. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $92.13 and a 1 year high of $180.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 125,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 158.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 24,672 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 43.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 243,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.