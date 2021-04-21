First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) is Grace & White Inc. NY’s 10th Largest Position

Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,066 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. First Solar comprises 2.1% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in First Solar were worth $11,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in First Solar by 2,272.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 219.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 415 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total value of $45,226.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,517.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $134,044.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,809.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,548 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FSLR stock traded up $2.31 on Wednesday, hitting $81.67. The stock had a trading volume of 59,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,047. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.94. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $609.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.