First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.
NYSEAMERICAN FEN opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.
About First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
