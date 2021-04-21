First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 11,897 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after buying an additional 19,601 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 145,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 34,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $201,500,000.

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $20.39 on Wednesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $20.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average is $20.01.

