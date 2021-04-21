FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $369.74 Million

Brokerages expect that FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) will post sales of $369.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $350.00 million to $398.46 million. FirstCash reported sales of $466.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FirstCash.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $392.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.67.

FCFS stock opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.45. FirstCash has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $77.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 37.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FirstCash by 7.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash in the third quarter valued at about $269,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in FirstCash by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in FirstCash by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

See Also: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstCash (FCFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.