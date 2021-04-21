FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,446,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,684 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.27% of FirstEnergy worth $44,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in FirstEnergy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 26,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in FirstEnergy by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FE. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.92.

Shares of FE stock opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $44.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

