Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Global Endowment Management LP lifted its stake in Fiserv by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 108,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after buying an additional 60,417 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Night Owl Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 239,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,285,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Fiserv by 18.6% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other Fiserv news, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FISV opened at $124.56 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.40 and a 12-month high of $126.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.45.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.82.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.