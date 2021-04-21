Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Up 3.5%

Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) shot up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.11 and last traded at $12.11. 314 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 63,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLNG. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Flex LNG in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flex LNG in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Danske upgraded Flex LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.83 and a beta of 1.43.

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Flex LNG had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $67.37 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Flex LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNG. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Flex LNG by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,849,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,982,000 after purchasing an additional 709,419 shares during the period. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flex LNG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,586,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex LNG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Flex LNG by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,833,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,790,000 after purchasing an additional 34,630 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Flex LNG by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 539,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 23,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

About Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG)

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

