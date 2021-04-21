FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Sets New 52-Week High at $58.77

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.77 and last traded at $58.56, with a volume of 1566896 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.53.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair cut FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James cut FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.99 and a 200 day moving average of $47.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46 and a beta of 1.52.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. FLIR Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director John D. Carter sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $558,246.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $2,737,962.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,327.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,706 shares of company stock worth $3,851,496 in the last 90 days. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLIR. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,402,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,636,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,100,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,293 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 527.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,324,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,720,000 after purchasing an additional 389,522 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLIR Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLIR)

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

