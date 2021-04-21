Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FLTDF. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Flow Traders from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Flow Traders in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Flow Traders in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Flow Traders alerts:

Shares of Flow Traders stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.29. 466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.45. Flow Traders has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $45.82.

Flow Traders N.V. operates as a financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The company uses its proprietary technology platform to quote bid and ask prices in thousands of exchange traded products (ETP), as well as related financial products.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Flow Traders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flow Traders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.