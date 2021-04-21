Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FOCS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.56.

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $43.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.25. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $56.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 179.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $379.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $31,565,041.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,075,424 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $95,884,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,062,791 shares of company stock worth $141,500,944. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $1,565,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 150,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after buying an additional 27,077 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,142,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,715,000 after buying an additional 55,683 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 26.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

