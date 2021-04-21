FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. THB Asset Management raised its stake in FormFactor by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 35,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in FormFactor by 4.3% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in FormFactor by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FORM opened at $46.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.86. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.95 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,156,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,219 shares in the company, valued at $17,777,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $877,500.00. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on FormFactor from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.