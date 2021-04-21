Fort Henry Capital LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Fort Henry Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Fort Henry Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Fort Henry Capital LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.84. 455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,063. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $42.31 and a twelve month high of $55.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.04.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

