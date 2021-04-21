Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,305 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Fortinet by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,075,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $429,148.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,533.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,231 shares of company stock valued at $11,876,249 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.88.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $202.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.79. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.61 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 75.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

