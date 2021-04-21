Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $49.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.71% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

Fortis stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.26. The company had a trading volume of 368,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,182. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.59 and a 200-day moving average of $41.25. Fortis has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $44.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fortis will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fortis by 5.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Fortis by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 47.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

