Foster Group Inc. Acquires 28,714 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 65.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,714 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.6% of Foster Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $730,152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631,044 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,800,000 after buying an additional 3,907,111 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 681.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,580,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,004 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.57. 209,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,299,098. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.36. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

