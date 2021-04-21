Foster Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,006,240,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,219 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,204,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,010,000 after acquiring an additional 463,298 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 238.9% in the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 606,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,314,000 after purchasing an additional 427,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $81,361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.95.

DE traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $372.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,727. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $117.85 and a 1 year high of $392.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $369.32 and its 200-day moving average is $296.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

