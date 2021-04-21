Foster Group Inc. Takes $218,000 Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $1,402,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.71.

NYSE:ROK traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $266.41. 6,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,534. The business has a 50 day moving average of $262.11 and a 200 day moving average of $251.39. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.46 and a 1-year high of $275.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total transaction of $4,530,552.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,635,642.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,278 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

