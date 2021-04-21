Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the March 15th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTF. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,000.

NYSEAMERICAN FTF opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $9.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%.

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

