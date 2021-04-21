Frax (FRAX) Price Hits $0.99 on Exchanges

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001831 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Frax has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Frax has a market capitalization of $114.48 million and $8.20 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00062990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.52 or 0.00275867 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.50 or 0.01017535 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00024200 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $353.35 or 0.00651945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,003.06 or 0.99637077 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 115,369,729 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

