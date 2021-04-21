Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Announces $0.29 Dividend

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2875 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRHLF opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average is $4.47.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Freehold Royalties from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Freehold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.73.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

