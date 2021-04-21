Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.85.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$6.60 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

FRU remained flat at $C$7.38 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 298,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,268. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$3.19 and a twelve month high of C$8.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39. The firm has a market cap of C$969.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -247.92%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

