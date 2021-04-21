Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Up to $38.13

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.13, but opened at $39.41. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at $38.51, with a volume of 295 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on FMS. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.62. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 3rd quarter valued at $424,000. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (NYSE:FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

