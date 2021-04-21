frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frontdoor Inc. is the parent company of home service plan brands consisting of American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

FTDR has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their target price on frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.22.

FTDR stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.81. The stock had a trading volume of 299,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,498. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. frontdoor has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $58.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.63.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.72 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 104.88% and a net margin of 8.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that frontdoor will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of frontdoor by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in frontdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in frontdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

