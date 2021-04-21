FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading Down 8.6%

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) dropped 8.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.97 and last traded at $9.01. Approximately 652,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 38,676,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FCEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 5.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.74.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $200,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,336.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Few purchased 11,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $197,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,190.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $346,020. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

