Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Issues Earnings Results

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $16.92. 6,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,085. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

FULT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

