Fuse Network Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded up 15.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. In the last week, Fuse Network has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. Fuse Network has a total market cap of $13.03 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000421 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00063053 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.54 or 0.00276710 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $576.86 or 0.01026213 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00024825 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.01 or 0.00654680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,150.42 or 0.99890274 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network’s launch date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

