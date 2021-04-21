FY2021 Earnings Forecast for SSE plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SSEZY)

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for SSE in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.22. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SSE’s FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Investec upgraded SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of SSE stock opened at $20.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. SSE has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.70.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

