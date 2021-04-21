FY2021 EPS Estimates for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Decreased by Wedbush

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report issued on Friday, April 16th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $13.22 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $13.35. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.85 EPS.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DPZ. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.24.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $398.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $435.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $368.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

