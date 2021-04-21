FY2021 EPS Estimates for Orient Overseas (International) Limited Increased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:OROVY)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Orient Overseas (International) in a report issued on Sunday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now expects that the company will post earnings of $21.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Orient Overseas (International)’s FY2022 earnings at $11.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orient Overseas (International) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th.

OROVY stock opened at $68.52 on Wednesday. Orient Overseas has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $84.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.00.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $6.793 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Orient Overseas (International)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.21. Orient Overseas (International)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.87%.

About Orient Overseas (International)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers trunk and intermodal services; freight management services and IT solutions; supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

