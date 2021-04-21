FY2022 Earnings Estimate for KBR, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for KBR in a research report issued on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.42. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KBR. DA Davidson boosted their target price on KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist boosted their target price on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on KBR from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.31.

NYSE:KBR opened at $39.25 on Tuesday. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -157.00 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

In other KBR news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $68,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,906. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $72,261.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of KBR by 208.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

