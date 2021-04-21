FY2022 EPS Estimates for K92 Mining Inc. Reduced by Clarus Securities (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) – Equities researchers at Clarus Securities cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Clarus Securities analyst V. Arora now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.32. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$62.56 million during the quarter.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KNT. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.25 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on K92 Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Monday.

TSE KNT opened at C$7.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.67. K92 Mining has a 1-year low of C$3.09 and a 1-year high of C$8.95.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

