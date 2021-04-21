FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Lexington Realty Trust in a research report issued on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

LXP opened at $11.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.63. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 53.75%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,100,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,687,000 after buying an additional 2,718,151 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,017,000 after purchasing an additional 555,403 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $41,530,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,568,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,895,000 after buying an additional 29,115 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,618,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,813,000 after purchasing an additional 117,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

