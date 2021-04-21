Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Shares Down 0.4%

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) dropped 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.91 and last traded at $8.91. Approximately 472 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Galaxy Entertainment Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.05.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

