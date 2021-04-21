Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Receives $18.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.83.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GLMD shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 81,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLMD opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.30. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $6.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.63.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST Phase III pivotal study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

