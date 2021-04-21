Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $227.34 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.33 and a fifty-two week high of $231.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.64.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

