Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Buys 469 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 573.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after acquiring an additional 9,815 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.38, for a total value of $842,756.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,439.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total value of $3,644,949.60. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,347 shares of company stock valued at $35,962,493. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,417.09.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,465.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $973.06 and a 12 month high of $1,524.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,354.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,220.49.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

