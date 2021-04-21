Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $16.34 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,853 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 37,809 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 1.6% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $16,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $85,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $692,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 85,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $79.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.36. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $80.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market cap of $228.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $6,699,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

