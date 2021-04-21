Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 3,001 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lowered its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 8.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LYB opened at $104.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $112.73. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.19 and its 200 day moving average is $91.80.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYB. Alembic Global Advisors raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.05.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

