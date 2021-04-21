Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hershey alerts:

HSY has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.93.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $366,025.00. Insiders sold 18,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,882,046 in the last three months. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $162.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $125.50 and a 12-month high of $163.19. The company has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.