Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,657 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $794,000. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist upped their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.09.

EXPE stock opened at $170.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.23 and a 52 week high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at $353,898.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

