Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $363,000 Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dover from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

Shares of DOV opened at $144.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.65. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $79.87 and a twelve month high of $146.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

