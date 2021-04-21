Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOV. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dover from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dover from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on Dover from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $144.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.65. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $79.87 and a 52 week high of $146.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

