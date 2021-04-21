Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 137 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $292.02 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $328.37. The company has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,946.67 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.89 and its 200-day moving average is $279.62.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised shares of SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $309.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.08.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.